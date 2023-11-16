Is This An Admission Of Guilt? Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Accepts 3-Game Suspension From Big Ten

No fight back whatsoever … interesting.

Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan have agreed to a three-game suspension for the skipper that was handed to him by the Big Ten, according to a Thursday announcement from the university, per ESPN.

The acceptance of the suspension means Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines Saturday when they take on Maryland on the road, as well as the rivalry game and regular-season finale against Ohio State. (RELATED: So Dumb: Ferris State Head Coach Tony Annese Suspended For Letting Players Smoke Cigars After Winning National Title)

The Big Ten have agreed to end their investigation with Harbaugh accepting the ban, according to the statement, meaning the Friday morning hearing at Washtenaw County Courthouse has been cancelled. In Washtenaw County Court, the case has been formally dismissed.

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation,” the school’s statement read, per ESPN. “The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.”

Michigan and the Big Ten resolved their litigation and Jim Harbaugh accepted the two games remaining on his suspension. He is out vs. Ohio State. Michigan’s statement: pic.twitter.com/tegKssQ69G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2023

Something doesn’t add up here to me … how did Michigan go from printing out “Michigan vs. Everybody” t-shirts to all of a sudden accepting punishment?

An admission of guilt?

Something’s definitely smelling fishy …