‘Could Hear The Sloshing’: Golfers Reportedly Trap Fleeing Suspect In Port-A-Potty

Golfers in Glendale, Wisconsin, trapped a suspect allegedly fleeing a police chase Wednesday in a port-a-potty, WISN-TV reported.

Glendale Police apprehended the suspect hiding inside the port-a-potty after allegedly fleeing from a stolen SUV involved in multiple collisions, according to WISN-TV.

The incident began with a high-speed chase captured by Department of Transportation cameras. The SUV, reported stolen from Plymouth, Minnesota, was allegedly seen slamming into several cars on North Port Washington Road before crashing into a guardrail. Four individuals were observed apparently fleeing the vehicle, with two crossing the freeway and entering the nearby golf course, the outlet noted.

Golfers trap suspect hiding in a port-a-potty after police chase | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/RoKiBEh90n — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) November 16, 2023

“We were on the third hole, and we heard a crash,” golfer Ilissa Boland, who witnessed the incident, told the outlet.

She and other golfers claim they saw one suspect, a young individual, enter a port-a-potty on the course. Another allegedly continued to flee into a wooded area, the report noted. (RELATED: Good Samaritan Rescues Kidnapped Teen After Seeing ‘Help Me’ Sign)

“Adam had gone over to see if the kid was still in there and then decided to push the port-a-potty over, trapping him inside,” Boland recounted, per WISN-TV. “Adam said It was really smelly, and he could hear the sloshing. So I could just imagine the stench.”

She captured the moment on her cellphone as police arrived, surrounding the port-a-potty with weapons drawn. The suspect eventually emerged and surrendered, according to WISN-TV.

Glendale police confirmed the arrest of two of the four suspects involved in the chase, the outlet noted.