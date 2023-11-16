US

‘Could Hear The Sloshing’: Golfers Reportedly Trap Fleeing Suspect In Port-A-Potty

Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality

Image not from story (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Shakhzod Yuldoshboev Contributor
Font Size:

Golfers in Glendale, Wisconsin, trapped a suspect allegedly fleeing a police chase Wednesday in a port-a-potty, WISN-TV reported.

Glendale Police apprehended the suspect hiding inside the port-a-potty after allegedly fleeing from a stolen SUV involved in multiple collisions, according to WISN-TV.

The incident began with a high-speed chase captured by Department of Transportation cameras. The SUV, reported stolen from Plymouth, Minnesota, was allegedly seen slamming into several cars on North Port Washington Road before crashing into a guardrail. Four individuals were observed apparently fleeing the vehicle, with two crossing the freeway and entering the nearby golf course, the outlet noted.

“We were on the third hole, and we heard a crash,” golfer Ilissa Boland, who witnessed the incident, told the outlet.

She and other golfers claim they saw one suspect, a young individual, enter a port-a-potty on the course. Another allegedly continued to flee into a wooded area, the report noted. (RELATED: Good Samaritan Rescues Kidnapped Teen After Seeing ‘Help Me’ Sign)

“Adam had gone over to see if the kid was still in there and then decided to push the port-a-potty over, trapping him inside,” Boland recounted, per WISN-TV. “Adam said It was really smelly, and he could hear the sloshing. So I could just imagine the stench.”

She captured the moment on her cellphone as police arrived, surrounding the port-a-potty with weapons drawn. The suspect eventually emerged and surrendered, according to WISN-TV.

Glendale police confirmed the arrest of two of the four suspects involved in the chase, the outlet noted.