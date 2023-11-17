Even Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Won’t Defend Bob Menendez

Hunter Biden’s defense attorney Abbe D. Lowell appears to be no longer defending Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez against a range of criminal charges.

Attorneys for Lowell’s law firm Winston & Strawn LLP are seeking to withdraw from Menendez’s case, and the New Jersey Democrat is now being represented by Paul Hastings LLP, The Messenger first reported based on recent court filings. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Suggested Lobbying Sen. Bob Menendez On Behalf Of Foreign Client, Emails Show)

Menendez and his wife were indicted in September for bribery, extortion and other criminal offenses linked to payments and gifts he allegedly received in exchange for carrying out political favors.

Menendez hired Lowell to represent him after the prominent defense attorney represented Menendez during his previous corruption scandal. Menendez pleaded not guilty to the charges and accused his political opponents of racism.

In October, federal prosecutors leveled a superseding indictment against Menendez with accusations he acted as a foreign agent on Egypt’s behalf. He pleaded not guilty to the additional charges.

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy are running in a contested primary for Menendez’s seat. The New Jersey senator said in October he would announce at a later date whether he will run for reelection.

Numerous Democratic lawmakers have called for Menendez’s resignation, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. Menendez stepped down from his position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after his initial indictment.

Lowell is defending Hunter Biden against three federal gun charges in Delaware and congressional scrutiny of his foreign business dealings. The first son pleaded not guilty to the gun charges in October.

Special counsel David Weiss, who is reportedly utilizing a grand jury in California to gather evidence, is also investigating Hunter Biden.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden on Nov. 8 to appear for a deposition in December.