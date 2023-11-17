‘Right Wing Avengers’: Joe Rogan Says Crowd Went ‘Nuts’ Over Trump, Tucker UFC Appearance

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan highlighted the positive reaction the crowd at Madison Square Garden gave former President Donald Trump when he entered the UFC 295 event alongside Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock and UFC President Dana White on Nov 11.

“He’s showed up at the UFC before, and the response back then was a lot of cheers, there were some boos, this is a couple years ago,” Rogan told his guest, former CIA officer Mike Baker.

“It was fucking bananas. It was — the whole place was cheering. He walks out to Kid Rock’s American Badass with Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson, walking in like the right wing Avengers and the place went nuts,” Rogan said, contrasting Trump’s recent appearance during episode #2064 of the Joe Rogan Experience.

JOE ROGAN: Donald Trump’s walkout with Tucker, Kid Rock, Dana White and Don Jr was like “The Right-Wing Avengers” pic.twitter.com/l6sj2Y38so — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2023

Rogan was arguing that the series of indictments against the former President have made him wildly more popular, contrasting the recent fanfare with previous crowd reactions

“I’m telling you the fucking cheers of the crowd were nuts. I mean it was overwhelmingly in support of him and it lasted a long time. I mean it was a roar.”

“You had to hear what the crowd sounded like before he walked in and then when he did. It was just overwhelming cheers, for like over a minute. I mean, just imagine a minute of people screaming at the top of their lungs,” Rogan added. (RELATED: ‘No, No, No, No, No’: The Rock Says None Of His Friends Support Biden But They’re ‘Loyal To The Democratic Party’)

Despite facing numerous indictments, Trump is beating President Joe Biden in the polls, including in most battleground states, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll.