‘No, No, No, No, No’: The Rock Says None Of His Friends Support Biden But They’re ‘Loyal To The Democratic Party’

Celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson clarified Wednesday on a podcast that his “friends” were “loyal” to the Democrat party, but not supporters of President Joe Biden.

Johnson appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” discussing a range of topics highlighting issues like the deadly wildfire in Maui to Johnson’s experience in WWE. Within the nearly three-hour episode, the two celebrities landed on the topic of the political state in America. (RELATED: ‘Simply An Arm Of The Government’: Elon Musk And Joe Rogan Discuss ‘Twitter Files’)

Host Joe Rogan began discussing the stark differences between today’s political climate to when he “was a kid,” highlighting how Republicans now have certain labels attached to them solely because of their association with the party.

“When I was a kid, you could have a Republican friend. It was no big deal. It’s no big deal. Like, ‘oh, Bobby likes George Bush.’ Who cares? Who gives a f*ck? You know, you were a supporter of Bill Clinton, he liked George Bush. Nobody cared. Nobody like, ‘f*ck you.’ It wasn’t like, ‘you’re a Nazi.’ Like what do you mean I’m a Nazi? I just want lower taxes,” Rogan stated.

NEW: The Rock backtracks after saying he has friends who support President Joe Biden. Rock: “I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden.” Rogan: “Do you really have friends who support Biden?” Rock: “No, no, no, no, no… Thank you. That’s a good check… pic.twitter.com/IGUDmx8Hfp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2023

Political division within America has been on a steady incline for years, in fact, three in 10 Americans in 2022 named “political extremism or polarization” as one of the most important issues facing the country, according to FiveThirtyEight. (RELATED: Latest Swing-State Polling Numbers Are Outright Devastating For Biden)

“Dude, it’s the craziest thing. I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden,” Johnson responded.

However, Rogan cut off Johnson teasing if the celebrity, asking if “really” had “friends who support Biden.”

“Oh no, no, no, no, here’s – here’s what I do. I have friends – thank you. That’s a good check. Because that’s important. This is important context,” Johnson clarified. “I have friends who are loyal to the [Democrat] party.”

Support for Biden has been declining hitting the lowest level since April, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Data from the recent Nov. 7 poll showed that 56 percent of Americans now disapprove of the president.