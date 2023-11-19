‘I Love Your Ears’: Biden Singles Out 6-Year-Old Child In The Crowd During A ‘Friendsgiving Dinner’

President Joe Biden singled out a 6-year-old girl stating that he “loved her ears,” at the tail end of his speech during a “Friendsgiving dinner” with service members Sunday.

Biden and the First Lady participated in a Friendsgiving dinner with service members and military families from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS Gerald R. Ford. As part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative, Biden spoke to attendees thanking them for their service and highlighting his son, Beau Biden, who had served in the army.(RELATED: Biden Says US Is Prepared To Issue Visa Bans Against ‘Extremists’ Who Attack Palestinians In West Bank)

Towards the end of his speech, Biden looked over to the crowd thanking everyone, before proclaiming “I love your ears” to a small child sitting at a table who appeared to be wearing stuffed animal ears on top of her head.

“And I love your ears, I love them, they’re really cool. What’s your name?” Biden asked.

The girl appeared to look down shyly as she replied, “Catherine.”

“What a beautiful name. That’s my mommy’s name…how old are you? Seventeen?” the president asked.

A boy at the table responded for the girl before she could answer, stating that she was 6-years-old. The president then directed his attention towards the boy, teasing him when asking if he was 15, to which the child responded that he was in fact “four.” (RELATED: Latest NBC Poll Shows Donald Trump Beating President Biden In 2024 For ‘First Time’ In Network’s ‘History’)

“Four? You’re a pretty big guy. Well, I’ll tell you what, be nice to your sister. You’re going to need her someday, at least I did,” Biden stated.

VIDEO 🚨 Biden nibbles on frightened young girl during trip to Finland https://t.co/aEm3MbXZJD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 15, 2023

The president has notoriously had mixed reactions when interacting with children on camera. Earlier this year in July, Biden was recorded nibbling on a little Finnish girl’s shoulder during his departure from Helsinki, according to Fox News.