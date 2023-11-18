Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Love Child Comes To His Defense After Bitter Child Support Dispute

The mother of Hunter Biden’s five-year-old love child is speaking her mind about their relationship and his recovery from drug addiction.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s daughter Navy Joan Roberts, wrote an op-ed for the Daily Mail defending Hunter Biden and asking for privacy as he gets to know his daughter. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Lays Out Timeline For Impeaching Biden)

“Yes, he’s led a privileged life, but Hunter has also lived in the public eye with political opponents who seize upon his mistakes and use his addiction against him,” Roberts wrote.

“Honestly, I’ve had a taste of that myself but the hurtful things that have been written about me are nothing in comparison to how Hunter has been portrayed.”

Hunter Biden wrote about his battle with drug addiction in his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” and accused his political opponents of weaponizing his addiction in a recent op-ed for USA Today.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges tied to his October 2018 firearm purchase in Delaware when he battled drug addiction. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an Oct. 3 arraignment. (RELATED: Witness Testimony Confirms Key Allegations Made By IRS Whistleblowers In Hunter Biden Tax Case)

“One day soon Navy Joan is going to be old enough to search the internet seeing the countless newspaper articles dedicated to her father’s transgressions and I cannot fathom how she may feel,” Roberts added.

“I’ve seen what addiction can do to people and I think it’s cruel that Hunter has had to go through recovery with a target on his back.”

Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden resolved their child support dispute in late June and the Biden family finally acknowledged Navy Joan the following month. The new child support agreement resulted in Hunter Biden’s payments being reduced from $20,000 per month to a redacted amount.

Hunter Biden gave his daughter some of his art works and he paid Lunden Roberts’ legal fees. Roberts unsuccessfully sought to give her daughter the Biden last name as part of the child support dispute.

“Naturally, she adores her dad and loves his colorful artwork. More importantly she adores building the bond that they are creating,” Roberts wrote.

“I ask that people respect their privacy so that this treasured bond can continue to flourish,” she added.

“They’ve never met my daughter and they haven’t spent a second thinking what is best for her. But that’s exactly what Hunter and I did last summer. We set aside our differences and came together for the sake of our adorable little girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lunden Roberts (@lundentownn_)

Hunter Biden appeared to ignore Roberts after the first three months of her pregnancy, according to text messages first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

Roberts contacted an attorney when Hunter Biden removed her and Navy Joan from his health insurance plan, according to the New York Times. Her child support lawsuit began in May 2019 and established Hunter Biden as the father after a DNA test.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings continue to be the subject of scrutiny from the House Oversight Committee and his taxes are under investigation from special counsel David Weiss.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden on Nov. 8 to appear for a deposition and answer questions about his foreign business enterprise.