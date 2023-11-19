Chicago Bears’ Braxton Jones Erupts After Being Taken Out Of The Game

The tension!

Justin Fields, who is the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, made his on-field return Sunday after dealing with an injury that had him out for multiple games.

While Fields was away, backup Tyson Bagent recorded a 2-2 record for the team, and the offense itself has been dismal. But with Fields back, it makes things a bit difficult for the offensive linemen to protect their quarterback, including left tackle Braxton Jones.

In his last six starts in the campaign, Fields has been sacked a total of 24 times, which equals to a 12.9% sack rate that Fields is carrying beside his name. With the circumstances, a debate has broken out, with some blaming Chicago‘s offensive line and others criticizing Fields for holding the football way too long.

That was being showcased while Bagent was running the show, with the quarterback only having a 3.4% sack rate, which was the lowest mark in the entire National Football League. In four starts, Bagent was only sacked five times. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa Suffers Serious Foot Injury, Gets Carted Off Field While In Tears)

Without a doubt, Fields is the better QB, there’s no question about that. A dual-threat star, Fields is explosive at the run and has a strong arm — though sometimes inconsistent — to go along with that mobile game. Both were seen in the game Sunday against their division rival Detroit Lions, with the Bears taking a six-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

But during the third, Chicago took out Jones from the contest, and he was absolutely livid about it.

“I couldn’t f*cking see!” screamed Jones as he was leaving the field.

Then, as Jones was headed to the bench, his teammate Ja’Tyre Carter attempted to calm him down, but it didn’t work at all as Jones pushed through, slammed down his helmet and sat on the bench before slinging his helmet.

WATCH:

Braxton Jones leaving the field is frustratedpic.twitter.com/aMNa4gJKUZ — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 19, 2023

Spicy!