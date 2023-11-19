Buffalo Bills’ Taylor Rapp Removed Off Field In An Ambulance After Scary Neck Injury

Buffalo Bills defensive back Taylor Rapp had to be removed off the field with a backboard and ambulance Sunday evening in upstate New York after suffering a scary neck injury. For a lot of football fans, the tense scene reminded them of the Damar Hamlin situation from the 2022 season.

During the middle of a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, with paramedics having to revive him in order to save his life. Rapp‘s episode wasn’t as severe, but it was almost as unsettling to viewers with how he made contact with the turf.

Coming after a play which saw team trainers assist his teammate, Taron Johnson, Rapp continued to be upright following the end of the play. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa Suffers Serious Foot Injury, Gets Carted Off Field While In Tears)

But after walking a little, Rapp started stumbling around and then went to his knees prior to completely laying down on the field.

A Bills trainer seemingly tapped Rapp while on his way to assist Johnson — who was also injured — as both collided during action, as well as New York Jets running back Breece Hall. The Buffalo defenders took the most brutal smashes of the connection.

#Bills Taron Johnson & Taylor Rapp injuries. Johnson gets hit by Rapp & goes down, presents with a fencing response, immediately taken back to the locker room for a concussion check. His day is likely done. Rapp looked to suffer a neck injury, possible stinger, backboarded off. pic.twitter.com/K2UAoRBZ8X — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 19, 2023

Rapp, unlike Hamlin, remained conscious while being put in an ambulance. He issued a thumbs-up to the crowd as the medical professionals were loading him.

‘Thumbs up’ from #Bills safety Taylor Rapp as he was being loaded into the ambulance after a scary play where both he and Taron Johnson went down for Buffalo@WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/IZjiK2bpdb — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) November 19, 2023

The Buffalo Bills won the game, 32-6.