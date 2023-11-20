‘Like My Mom’s Bathing Suits’: Jim Harbaugh Makes One Of The Most Awkward Comparisons In College Football History

Um … what?

The University of Michigan football team has been dealing with a ton of outside noise, and it’s only ratcheting up as they prep for their rivalry contest Saturday against Ohio State.

In a situation like this, you want everybody focused on getting that W. What you absolutely don’t want is for somebody to say some weird shit and make everyone involved uncomfortable. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

While speaking with the press about the team morale going into “The Game,” Wolverines head Jim Harbaugh … in typical Jim Harbaugh fashion … had to make things awkward.

Harbaugh had a session with the media Monday, and in addition to talking about the upcoming matchup, the ol’ ball coach also discussed how his team is dealing with the sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA and the three-game suspension that was handed down by the Big Ten. (RELATED: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Facing Suspension ‘For The Bulk Of The 2024 Season’ — Will He Flee To The NFL?)

This past weekend’s game against Maryland was a victory for Michigan, but much tighter than anticipated, and given the circumstances, it appeared that maybe the pressure was getting to the Wolverines. But that isn’t the case at all, Harbaugh insisted in the weirdest way possible.

“With all the outside noise, our locker room’s in one piece,” he said. “[I] like my locker rooms a lot like my mom’s bathing suits: like to see them in one piece.”

WATCH:

Don’t get me wrong, I like Jim Harbaugh … despite all the nonsense that has been going on around Michigan’s college football program … but man, this dude can’t do anything without making it awkward.

But, I did chuckle. So thanks, coach. I guess.