Myles Jack Coming Out Of Retirement To Join Pittsburgh Steelers

"Just when I thought I was out … they pull me back in!"

Myles Jack, a 28-year-old former NFL linebacker, is making a comeback to the league — just months after his sudden retirement when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Jack had pretty high expectations surrounding him after a stellar college career at UCLA, leading him to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. In 2019, he managed to lock down a four-year, $51 million contract extension, but ended up being cut in 2022 after having a battle with injuries. (RELATED: Broncos’ Kareem Jackson Hit With Yet Another 4-Game Suspension After Brutal Knock On Vikings’ Josh Dobbs)

Just days following his release from the Jags, he signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but after only one season, the two sides went their separate ways.

After exiting out of Steel City, Jack was considering a career outside of football before ultimately signing with the Eagles back in the offseason. However, just weeks later, he decided to retire.

Fast forward three months later, and he’s back. And once again with the Steelers.

We have signed S Trenton Thompson to the active roster, signed LB Myles Jack & S Eric Rowe to the practice squad and placed S Elijah Riley on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/dXNNuxFdF4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 20, 2023

it's nice to see you back, Myles! Stick around this time!