Cenk Uygur Uses Pittsburgh Steelers’ Matt Canada Firing To Hilariously Roast Joe Biden

Cenk Uygur is a joke, and recently told a good one.

No, not that he’s running for president, though that’s incredibly hilarious as well, but … let’s just start here: The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday the firing of their offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and though an in-season coaching change isn’t out of the norm for the NFL, it is for the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise.

Well, Cenk Uygur — yes, that Cenk Uygur, the weird-looking man that is hilariously running for president in the Democrat Party and also owns The Young Turkey or something like that (Happy Thanksgiving!) — yeah, that guy. (RELATED: Transgender Athlete Who Allegedly Broke Woman’s Knee Threatens Lawsuit)

He happens to be a fan of the Steelers. (I’m sorry, Pittsburgh. My condolences.) But to give ol’ Cenk a little bit of credit, he actually took a pretty solid jab at President Joe Biden using both his Steelers fandom and the news of the Canada firing, and like I said … he’s running for president (LMAO). Gotta campaign after all!

“Democrats need to learn from this. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action. And the only person who engineers a worse offense than Matt Canada is Joe Biden,” tweeted Uygur.

Democrats need to learn from this. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action. And the only person who engineers a worse offense than Matt Canada is Joe Biden. https://t.co/IbCURWH6vn — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 21, 2023

I’ll be honest … I still can’t get over the fact that this guy is running for president.

Could you imagine that? Cenk Uygur in the White House?

Hahahahahahahahaha! HA!