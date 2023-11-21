Child Protective Services Takes Custody Of Jenelle Evans’ Son

Child Protective Services (CPS) took custody of Jace, son of “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans, Sunday after a number of reported runaway incidents.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the 14-year-old boy ran away from his grandmother Barbara’s home Saturday and was not located until 11:45pm Sunday, according to TMZ. The teen reportedly ran away from his mother Jenelle’s home several times and was then placed under his maternal grandmother’s care.

Jace is now hospitalized, but the reason remains unclear, according to TMZ . Sources with direct knowledge indicated Child Protective Services will take action by placing Jace in foster care once he’s released from the hospital, citing he has run away from home too many times.

Jace’s grandmother Barbara recently reprimanded him after she found out he was vaping at school, per TMZ. Barbara reportedly responded by taking away his cell phone in an attempt to discipline him. It was at that point Jace reportedly decided to runaway from Barbara’s home, which triggered the most recent response from CPS.

Sources close to the matter indicated Jenelle and Child Protective Services both instructed Barbara not to provide him with a cell phone in the first place, according to TMZ.

Jace has run away from his family at least four times in total, TMZ noted.

The teen was primarily raised under Barbara’s care, but Jenelle regained custody of Jace earlier in 2023. (RELATED: Authorities Investigate Reality TV Star For Child Neglect: REPORT)

Sources indicated the representatives from CPS are irritated by the ongoing issues surrounding this case and are worried about Jace. They fear he could end up in juvenile detention if they are not able to intercept at this stage and attempt to assist, according to TMZ.

The story continues to develop.