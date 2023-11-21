Guns N’ Roses Drummer Files For Divorce After 16 Months Of Marriage: REPORT

Frank Ferrer, famous drummer for Guns N’ Roses, filed for divorce from his wife, Magdalena Malicka, after just 16 months of marriage, People Magazine reported.

Sources close to the matter said the court documents were filed Nov. 20 at California’s Los Angeles County Superior Court according to People. The paperwork cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split, but no further information was noted that would explain what they were unable to agree on as a couple.

The famous drummer listed Sept. 30 as the date of his separation on the court documents, according to People.

Ferrer and Malicka tied the knot May 16, 2022, in a private ceremony that celebrated their love for one another. Ferrer often posted loving messages about Malicka to his social media pages and shared images of the two of them experiencing various life moments.

He marked their anniversary with an Instagram post dedicated to his wife, the very first post he ever shared to the social media platform, according to People.

Ferrer also took to social media to share images of a recent trip the couple took together. He documented their visit to Madrid, Spain, in June, and chronicled his travels to Rome, Italy, in July. (RELATED: REPORT: Ariana Grande Settles Just Weeks After Filing For Divorce)

It is not clear if the couple had a prenup in place prior to getting married. Malicka and Ferrer did not have any children together.