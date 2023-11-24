Corporate Media Will Hate Post Malone’s Next Big Project

Post Malone revealed in November that he is going country!

While in the midst of an epic game of Apex Legends, Malone revealed he’s deep into the development of a country music record. “Country record is coming,” he told viewers. “I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so fucking sick, but it’s not out.”

The “we” he’s referring to seem to allude to country music and corporate media badboy Morgan Wallen, along with Ernest and Brad Paisley, Taste of Country suggested.”We made such sick music down in Nashville,” Malone continued. “It was so much fun.”

Post Malone Takes Horrendous Fall On Stage, Fans Left Confused | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/T0l5ubtGi7 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) September 18, 2022

Photographs of Malone with Wallen and HARDY popped up everywhere in the days leading up to and following their CMA Awards performance. But could partnering up with Wallen be a ding in the “bad” column for Malone?

No. While the failed musicians who run the Grammys and CMA Awards might still hate Wallen’s success, America absolutely loves him. Malone is absolutely a superstar in his own right. But recording with Wallen is not only sure to bring us some incredible music, but it’s going to annoy the overlords of the entertainment industry. (RELATED: Rumors Swirl Around Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Bailing On Work For Morgan Wallen)

And I am so here for it. Malone is working on two albums right now, one of which is presumably the country one. There’s no official timeline on when either will be released, but we’ll be waiting patiently!