Romney Would Support ‘Anybody’ Except These Two GOP Candidates

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney revealed the two GOP presidential candidates he refuses to support under any circumstance in a “Person to Person” interview that aired on CBS News.

Romney responded that he would support “anybody” except former President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy when asked by Norah O’Donnell if there was anybody he liked in the Republican field.

“You know, I would uh, I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans. Maybe not Vivek. But uh, but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I’d be happy to vote for them,” Romney said.

“Not surprising,” Ramaswamy wrote on social media above a reposted clip of the senator’s sit-down interview.

“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too,” Romney told O’Donnell. “I mean, it would be an upgrade from, in my opinion, from, uh, Donald Trump. And, and perhaps also from, uh Joe Biden.”

Romney stated his desire to see another Democrat run for president instead of Biden, saying that the president made “all sorts of terrible mistakes.” (RELATED: Romney: ‘Trump Brought These Charges Upon Himself’)

“Look, I like President Biden. Um, you know, I find him a very charming, engaging person. There’s some places I agree with him, but most places I disagree with him,” Romney said.

Romney announced in September that he will not be running for reelection in the Senate. He emphasized that “it’s time for a new generation of leaders” in his video statement on X.

This is not the first time the senator expressed his disapproval of the former president. Romney was the only Republican senator to vote in favor of Trump’s first impeachment in 2020.