Editorial

Texas A&M Drops The Ball With Mike Elko Hiring

Head coach Mike Elko of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Mike Elko is returning to Texas A&M! (Though they could’ve had better)

Texas A&M is reportedly hiring Mike Elko as the next head coach of their football program, doing so after a two-year run at Duke and being the defensive coordinator for the Aggies from 2018-2021, according to Yahoo Sports.

To give Elko credit, he did take over a Blue Devils program that went 5-18 (1-17 in the ACC) in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, turning them into a winner pretty quickly — though they did suffer a decline after just one season. And just to point out, David Cutcliffe had Duke being a winning program before those two disastrous campaigns. But I’ll give Elko a few flowers.

Yeah, you could say what you want about “the Blue Devils would have been better if they had Riley Leonard,” which is probably true, but I still can’t get over the fact how Texas A&M nearly had Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

Honestly, this blog is really nothing against Mike Elko, he’s a hell of a head coach and a good replacement for Stoops, but I can’t help but to feel that the Aggies dropped the ball with Mark Stoops considering how close they were.

Plus, he would have been the safer option as well having a ton more success than Elko. I mean, damn, look at all the success he’s had at Kentucky, and how long and consistent he’s been doing it.

But hey … not a bad replacement, Texas A&M. I’m just saying, you dropped the ball with Mark Stoops, who could have turned y’all into a national powerhouse. (RELATED: Dang, Coach Prime! Deion Sanders Doesn’t Know Where Mount Rushmore Is)

I don’t really see that happening with Mike Elko, but only time will tell!