Texas A&M Drops The Ball With Mike Elko Hiring

Mike Elko is returning to Texas A&M! (Though they could’ve had better)

Texas A&M is reportedly hiring Mike Elko as the next head coach of their football program, doing so after a two-year run at Duke and being the defensive coordinator for the Aggies from 2018-2021, according to Yahoo Sports.

To give Elko credit, he did take over a Blue Devils program that went 5-18 (1-17 in the ACC) in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, turning them into a winner pretty quickly — though they did suffer a decline after just one season. And just to point out, David Cutcliffe had Duke being a winning program before those two disastrous campaigns. But I’ll give Elko a few flowers.

Yeah, you could say what you want about “the Blue Devils would have been better if they had Riley Leonard,” which is probably true, but I still can’t get over the fact how Texas A&M nearly had Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

Texas A&M is hiring Mike Elko as its next coach, sources confirm to @YahooSports, as @BrentZwerneman first reported. An announcement expected soon. A wide-ranging national search in Aggieland ends with the Duke coach and former A&M defensive coordinator. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2023

Honestly, this blog is really nothing against Mike Elko, he’s a hell of a head coach and a good replacement for Stoops, but I can’t help but to feel that the Aggies dropped the ball with Mark Stoops considering how close they were.

Plus, he would have been the safer option as well having a ton more success than Elko. I mean, damn, look at all the success he’s had at Kentucky, and how long and consistent he’s been doing it.

But hey … not a bad replacement, Texas A&M. I’m just saying, you dropped the ball with Mark Stoops, who could have turned y’all into a national powerhouse. (RELATED: Dang, Coach Prime! Deion Sanders Doesn’t Know Where Mount Rushmore Is)

I don’t really see that happening with Mike Elko, but only time will tell!