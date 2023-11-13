Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Zach Arnett After 4-6 Season

Major news out of Starkville!

Zach Arnett, who is the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, has been fired after putting together a losing season, according to a Monday morning announcement from the university.

Senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will be taking over head coaching duties on an interim basis for the rest of the 2023 season, according to Sports Illustrated.

After suffering a 51-10 Saturday defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies, Mississippi State dropped to a losing 4-6 record on the year. In 11 games, Arnett tallied a 5-6 performance. (RELATED: Michigan Loses Two First-Place Votes In AP Top 25 Despite Win, Staying Undefeated)

“I have the utmost respect for and am incredibly appreciative of the effort [Arnett] put forth in leading our football program,” Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon said in a press release. “However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.”

In December 2022, Arnett took over the reins of the Bulldogs’ football program after Mike Leach was hospitalized, and then later named the new skipper after Leach’s unfortunate death.

Arnett’s contract features a buyout of around $4 million, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Losing is losing, so I’m not gonna blame Mississippi State for the firing, but I do feel like Zach Arnett got an unfair shake. He was booted after only 11 games and a 5-6 record. It’s not like he went 1-10 or something like that.

But whatever … “to each their own” as the old saying goes.