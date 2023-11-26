Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Blatantly Gives Up On A Play To Hurt His Team And Deserves To Be Blasted For This Nonsense

You know this man is gonna get creamed in the sports blogs for this — and here’s one for the collection.

Matt Canada, who was the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was recently fired from his position. And though they pulled out a tight victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, it’s clear that some frustration is leaking into the rest of the team, evident by what happened with Diontae Johnson during the game.

After Canada’s firing, the Steelers seemingly tried to feature Johnson more into their offensive gameplan in an attempt to please an already-irritated wide receiver. In total, quarterback Kenny Pickett targeted Johnson eight times in the game.

Well, during the first half of the game, Johnson caught what originally was thought to be a touchdown catch, but the ball popped out after Johnson made contact with the ground.

Just a fantastic sequence here by Diontae Johnson pic.twitter.com/HjAeKIJ5Pi — Mike Randle (@RandleRant) November 26, 2023

Literally on the very next play, Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren fumbled the ball during a run.

On the play, Johnson had to set up a block on a defender, however, there was zero effort … or movement for that matter. In other words, he completely gave up on the play before it happened, not blocking a single soul.

Just being casual about it, Johnson responds to the Warren fumble by walking away slowly from the ball rather than trying to recover it and — to make matters even worse — looked right at the loose ball prior to doing so. And that’s not all either … when Bengals defensive back DJ Turner II scooped the ball and started running away with it, Johnson just watched. (RELATED: Cenk Uygur Uses Pittsburgh Steelers’ Matt Canada Firing To Hilariously Roast Joe Biden)

I’m not even kidding you: he just watched, exactly how you’re about to right now:

Watch Diontae Johnson on this play. Gives absolutely zero effort at any point and is unaware of what’s going on. Ridiculous. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/arx7VKEIki — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) November 26, 2023

Diontae Johnson walking next to a live fumble that the Bengals recovered 😳

pic.twitter.com/DYcwdg6ymn — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) November 26, 2023

Truly a disgrace!