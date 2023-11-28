This Is So Disney: ESPN’s New Gambling Service Is Apparently Not Honoring Won Bets Like Some Real Cowards

Because, of course, Disney would operate this way.

ESPN Bet is literally just a baby, only launching back in early November in select states. However, despite being just a youngin’, their gambling service platformed by Penn National is already getting quite the bad reputation because of a bylaw regarding pushed bets. In other words, ESPN Bet apparently isn’t honoring won wagers.

Twitter user @CalculatorGrant went viral during the weekend after hitting a five-leg parlay (all NFL picks). But the reason he went viral wasn’t because he got a gargantuan payout, oh no no no … the entirety of the bet ended up getting cancelled because of an outright stupid house rule.

The same-game parlay from @CalculatorGrant featured Stefon Diggs over 63.5 receiving yards, D’Andre Swift over 59.5 rushing yards, Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns, Eagles -3 and DeVonta Smith over 57.5 receiving yards. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Allegedly Stole His Wife From A Player Like A Boss)

Well, my man ended up hitting four out of five of the legs, with the only leg of the parlay not hitting being Eagles -3 with the Philadelphia Refereeagles rigging their way to a 37-34 “victory” over the Buffalo Bills. With it being a match, the leg is considered a push (for those who don’t understand sports gambling lingo), and most sportsbooks just simply adjust the odds and go ahead with a payout. Any other sportsbook, Grant would have been paid, and paid well at that.

But @CalculatorGrant was outright screwed, because the way ESPN Bet and Penn Gaming sees it, a wager that’s been pushed in a parlay cancels the whole bet. Other online sportsbooks and gambling services like PrizePicks do the opposite and payout after adjusting odds. And trust me, I know, because this exact same thing happened to me over the holiday weekend on PP.

So yeah … @CalculatorGrant got screwed, and royally.

@ESPNBet @ESPNBetSupport can you please the portion of your bylaws that makes this entire push? Have never seen this on any other book I’ve been on. pic.twitter.com/YwjqBIs7w9 — Kelce Johnson, 2022 (@CalculatorGrant) November 27, 2023

Pay that man, Mickey Mouse!