Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Allegedly Stole His Wife From A Player Like A Boss

Damn, I love my head coach!

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels told one hell of a story on Black Friday regarding Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel allegedly stealing his wife from a player, and now the skipper is here to set the record straight. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips Claim That Loud-Mouthed Philadelphia Eagles Fan Threatened Their Families)

During the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets game on Black Friday, Michaels told a very fascinating story about the Phins head coach taking a woman off a player’s hands. In his story, Michaels claimed that McDaniel allegedly told a player that he was coaching at the time that he would kick him off the team if he remained dancing with a woman he was interested in. Fast forward a few years later, and that woman (named Katie) is now his wife.

Here’s the story from Michaels:

Mike McDaniel cockblocked one of his players from dancing with a girl just so he could dance with her, she ended up becoming his wife pic.twitter.com/qGOZg3rJAL — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 24, 2023

Well, while speaking with the media, McDaniel responded to the story Michaels told. He admitted that “the skeleton of the story is correct,” however, it’s a bit “over the top.”

God, I love this.

My man calls dibs on a chick, backs up his dibs with actions, steals the chick, and then marries her and has a child with her. What a boss.

This dude is totally winning multiple Super Bowls for my Miami Dolphins. Straight king status.