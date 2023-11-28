‘Appeared To Be Clenching His Buttocks’: Ex-Con Allegedly Busted With Pills In Sock, Handgun In Rectum

A routine traffic stop in Indiana resulted in an arrest after authorities discovered a man had allegedly concealed a firearm and pills in his body, The Smoking Gun reported.

Police reportedly stopped the vehicle carrying 32-year-old Christopher Boyd due to an obstructed license plate, The Smoking Gun reported. After a thorough search, authorities released Boyd’s companions but detained him for further questioning. Authorities allegedly discovered Boyd had “a small bag with multiple pills” in his right sock. The ex-con allegedly claimed that the pills were Percocets obtained from his aunt and that the medication was for managing pain from a “bullet lodged in his spine.”

Anal retention: Suspect found to be hiding handgun in his rectum https://t.co/s398wjj8xD pic.twitter.com/7HyBvpes3o — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2023

After he was taken into custody, the authorities grew suspicious of Boyd since he “was now walking with a limp and appeared to be clenching his buttocks when he walked.” A body scanner reportedly revealed marijuana stashed near Boyd’s groin area, according to The Smoking Gun. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Boxer Deontay Wilder Arrested For Possession Of Concealed Weapon)

A subsequent search led authorities to discover a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard in his rectal cavity, The Smoking Gun reported. The weapon was a .380-caliber handgun. His previous convictions included attempted murder, burglary, and domestic battery. His criminal history legally prohibits him from carrying firearms, police said, according to the outlet.

Boyd faces charges for various felonies, including drug, gun, and trafficking offenses, the outlet reported. He is currently being held at Vanderburgh County jail without bond.