Paul Finebaum Brutally Blasts Ric Flair And Just … Ouch

This is straight up brutal.

The battle between Paul Finebaum and Ric Flair regarding the sign-stealing scandal (see tweets here and here) surrounding the University of Michigan just ratcheted up, and holy hell, this is some rough stuff the former just landed on the latter.

While making an appearance Sunday on “The Matt Barrie Show,” Finebaum decided to take a good portion of the interview to absolutely hammer The Nature Boy. And I’m not kidding you. The guy was blunt as all get out. (RELATED: Deion Sanders And Colorado Lose Yet Another Top Recruit In True ‘When It Rains, It Pours’ Fashion)

“Ric Flair, let’s be honest, is done. The guy used to be at the epicenter of his sport, and now he’s in his 70s and washed up and basically scraping for dollars,” Finebaum said.

“Ric Flair is trying to make a name for himself off of this. He’s trying to stay relevant. He’s trying to stay in that 15 minutes of relevancy, and it’s sad. We all watch our heroes get older and fade away and show up at pro-ams and do things that they normally wouldn’t do — appear on Social Security advertisements at 3 a.m. in the morning. Unfortunately, that’s Ric Flair right now.”

WATCH:

Hot damn! Tell us how you really feel, Paul!

The thing is, though it’s sad and outright cruel of Paul to say all of this, is he wrong?

And that’s not to take anything away from Ric. I appreciate his hustle here in his 70’s, but man, I think this brutal roasting is gonna pretty solidly sting even The Nature Boy.

Rough, just rough.