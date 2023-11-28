‘Wouldn’t Want To Panic The Population’: Tucker Blasts US Government Over Lack Of Transparency On UFOs

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called out the U.S. government Tuesday on his show, questioning its transparency over releasing information about unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Carlson released his 42nd Twitter episode in which he discussed the issues he has found between the U.S. government and UFOs. Before bringing on Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, Carlson questioned why the federal government would allegedly create a "coordinated effort" to hide information about UFOs for the last "80 years."

“Federal agencies have been lying about UFOs for more than 80 years, this has been a coordinated effort. It is both highly time-consuming and very expensive. Many Americans have been hurt in the process. But what’s the point of this? Would it be a lot easier just to release the facts?” Carlson stated.

“The conventional explanation for why they haven’t been released is that the U.S. government is lying about UFOs because the truth about UFOs is too scary to reveal — that they’re real. And our leaders wouldn’t want to panic the population. But that’s not true. In fact, it’s ridiculous.”

Ep. 42 For more than 80 years, the US government has hidden the existence of UFOs. The question is why. The answer is ominous. pic.twitter.com/JMskiaBEmR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 29, 2023

“Terrifying the population is what our government does best and most avidly. Officials regularly gin up irrational fears about COVID or white supremacy or Vladimir Putin or a dozen other topics as part of a pretty obvious control strategy,” Carlson continued. “So why would they lie about UFOs? Well, because they’re covering up a crime, obviously, and it’s their crime.”

Carlson continued to call out the government, begging questions that should be asked by “honest lawmakers” if they were concerned about the issue. The Daily Caller co-founder asked if taxpayer money was ever used to “procure advanced non-human technology,” the possible whereabouts of it, and — if real — whether the public has benefited from it.

However, the "most pressing" question Carlson asked was if the government has had any contact with potential "beings."

"And then this question, the most pressing of all, has the U.S. government communicated directly with the beings that piloted these craft? Have American officials ever entered into any sort of agreement with them? And if so, what are the terms of that agreement? These are not random questions, they are informed questions. And at this point, Americans have a moral right to know the answers," Carlson stated.

Burchett was later brought on by the Twitter host to discuss the lack of transparency from the federal government, with Carlson honing in on why the government would allegedly want to hide information in the first place. The Tennessee representative discussed how power, influence, money, and corruption could be the root of the cause, noting that he believes the slow release of information is “intentional.”

Burchett has notably been outspoken regarding issues surrounding UFO sightings and their possible technological capabilities. The Tennessee lawmaker made some hefty claims over the summer on a podcast about the capabilities that he believes UFOs and aliens have, emphasizing that there are some things “we do not control in our military airspace.”