Author’s Book Pulled From Shelves After An Error Reveals The Names Of Allegedly Racist Royal Family Members

The recently published book “Endgame” is being pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after reportedly mistakenly leaking the names of alleged racists in the royal family, according to People.

The book’s Dutch translation was released Tuesday, according to People. The previously released English version did not reveal the names of the royal family members accused of racist comments.

“Having only written and edited the English version of Endgame, I can only comment on that manuscript — which does not name the two individuals who took part in the conversation,” author Omid Scobie told People.

A new book about the Royals is bringing some old family feuds to the surface. pic.twitter.com/lKzDuxhlPi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2023

It remains unclear if the mistakenly published names are factually correct. The reason for the error has also not been publicized at this time.

“I’m happy to hear that the error in the translation of the Dutch edition is being fixed,” the author told People.

The book chronicles the conflict within the royal family amid accusations by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that racism ran rampant within the castle walls.

The error reportedly revealed the names of those involved in a private conversation with an alleged comment about the skin color of Markle and Prince Harry’s child, before he was born.

“The rectified edition of Eindstrijd by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on Friday 8 December. Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition,” the Dutch publishers said, according to People.

Markle and Prince Harry came forward with their explosive allegations against the royal family during a 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

They withheld the names of those allegedly involved in what Markle said were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born,” according to People. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Teases A Comeback To Hollywood, As If Anyone Gives A Sh*t)

Prince Harry later clarified that neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip had been responsible for the alleged comments. The identities of those allegedly involved have been kept private.