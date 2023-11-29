Andre Dawson Demands To Have Team Changed From Montreal Expos To Chicago Cubs On His Hall Of Fame Plaque

Andre Dawson is a man without a team, and he wants that changed.

His Hall of Fame career in Major League Baseball went on for a whopping 21 seasons, with the majority of those campaigns being spent in Montreal as an Expo.

For the first 11 years of his professional baseball career, Dawson suited up for the Expos, who eventually moved to Washington D.C. to become the Nationals. His Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown features him wearing a Montreal logo.

But despite him having a longer connection to the Expos than any other franchise, the 1987 NL MVP has made a demand to the National Baseball Hall of Fame he wants the cap on his plaque changed to the Chicago Cubs. Dawson spent six seasons as a Cubbie.

“I just felt my preference all along was as a Cub, despite playing (11) years in Montreal,” Dawson told The Chicago Tribune. “I had my reasons, and I think that should’ve been something we sat down and discussed.”

Andre Dawson wants the National Baseball Hall of Fame to change his plaque from an Expos cap to a Cubs cap. “I realize there will probably be some backlash, but at this point I’m 70 years old. Do you think I really care?” 📝 @pwsullivan https://t.co/IHzZssMA8h — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) November 28, 2023

Honestly, I can’t blame Andre Dawson for this.

Who wants to be a man without a team? Who is he supposed to feel connected to? The Nationals? But he didn’t actually play for them, so how can there be a connection?

I say change it, MLB. Let him be a part of the Chicago Cubs community.