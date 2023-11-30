‘Everyone Knows It’s Real’: Jim Jordan Roasts Dem Rep Who Suggested Hunter Laptop Was ‘Manipulated’ By Russia

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio roasted Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York for trying to claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was “manipulated” by Russia.

Goldman made the claim that Russia “manipulated” the hard drives of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government. An October 2020 report by the New York Post about the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden was censored by Twitter, which blocked the New York Post from accessing its account and suspended other accounts, including the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (RELATED: GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Bank Of America Over Providing Personal Account Details To FBI Related To January 6)

WATCH:



“The fact that this man is in Congress is a shock,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said to Jordan after playing video of Goldman making the comments. “Now, Russia manipulated the contents of the hard drive of Hunter Biden? You have to give him credit, congressman, for actually covering every base here.”

“We actually had witnesses come testify that said the FBI knew that the laptop was real,” Jordan responded. “They just didn’t want to tell us. Everyone knows it’s real for goodness sakes. We have seen the documents, emails and stuff that have come from it. So that was ridiculous.”

Matt Taibbi published documents in December 2022 about Twitter’s actions with regards to the October 2020 report by the New York Post about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“This is scary because … one of our other witnesses made a great point today as well,” Jordan said. “She said when you get rid of the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment, those are foundational to the western civilization. You don’t have liberty if you don’t have that. And they were trying to censor election information. They were trying to censor COVID information. It was scary where they went, where they want to go, where the left wants to take this.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Biden by the Department of Justice.

Hunter Biden has been subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight Committee for a closed-door deposition Dec. 13.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.