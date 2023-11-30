Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Forced To Pay Back Millions After Allegedly Scamming Her: REPORT

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been forced to pay back millions of dollars after he allegedly overcharged her when he acted as her manager, according to TMZ.

Legal documents indicated a labor commissioner ruled Blackstock was out of line when he booked gigs and signed deals for Clarkson on a number of contracts, including “The Voice,” Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line, according to TMZ. He was ordered to return $2,641,374 in commissions he allegedly unlawfully stole from the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayfair (@wayfair)

According to the labor commissioner, agents are permitted to lawfully secure roles for artists, but managers do not hold the same privilege.

Blackstock allegedly raked in $1.98 million for her commissions on “The Voice” alone, which comprised the majority of his alleged illegitimate earnings. His reported commission fee for Clarkson’s involvement as the host of the Billboard Music Awards was reportedly only $93.30, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

Clarkson’s ex-husband reportedly pushed back against Clarkson’s request for the return of the funds he received after booking her as the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and the labor commissioner agreed to let him keep that portion of his earnings.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, and their highly contentious divorce was finalized in March 2022, according to TMZ. The famous singer managed to retain her ranch in Montana, a flight simulator and a number of luxury vehicles, but was forced to pay Brandon a lumpsum of $1.3 million as well as monthly child support payments totaling $45,000 for their two young children. (RELATED: ‘It Rips You Apart’: Kelly Clarkson Details Painful Divorce)

Blackstock will also continue to receive $115,000 a month in spousal support until January 2024.

He plans to appeal the commissioners ruling.