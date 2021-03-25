Kelly Clarkson Says She Can’t ‘Imagine’ Ever Getting Married Again After Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson revealed she can’t “imagine” ever getting married again following her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

“You’ve been married for two years,” the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” said to guest Gwyneth Paltrow, teeing up a conversation about love, marriage and divorce. (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Had Her Appendix Removed Hours After Billboard Music Awards)

“Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again,” Clarkson added. “So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?”

Paltrow, who is married to television writer Brad Falchuk, admitted it wasn’t an easy decision and called it the “hardest thing” she’s ever done. “Probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again,” Paltrow explained.

Paltrow then shared some words of encouragement with the “American Idol” alum.”You will have it again, Kelly,” Paltrow said. “It just takes time.”

Clarkson is in the midst of a divorce from Blackstock after 6 years of marriage. Clarkson and Brandon share two kids together. She has been pretty candid about their divorce in 2020, calling it “the worst thing ever.”