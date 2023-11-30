Philadelphia Eagles Fans Celebrate Their Team’s Rigged Victory Over Buffalo Bills In True Philly Style

Because of course … Philadelphia, baby.

When it comes to football fans, there’s a lot of different celebrations they partake in after their team wins a nailbiter, but nobody quite does it like the City of Brotherly Love. I mean, seriously, do you know any other fan base that will break into a neighbor’s house and blatantly rub it in their face?

This actually happened with a pair of Philadelphia Eagles fans.

After the Refereeagles rigged an overtime 37-34 “victory” over the Buffalo Bills, South Florida radio host and Philadelphia native Alex “Big Lip” Chisholm was absolutely amped. In fact, he was so amped that he couldn’t wait to unleash that energy on his neighbors, and that’s exactly what he did. (RELATED: We Have New Footage Of Bills’ Shaq Lawson Shoving An Eagles Fan, And It Appears We Have Some Liars On Our Hands)

Starting from his own backyard, both Chisholm and one of his fellow Philly fans ran over to his neighbor’s backyard, with a third person following them to film the scene. Then, with no invitation whatsoever, the two Kelly Green rigger enablers slid their glass door wide open and celebrated in the most obnoxious way ever that you would expect from only Eagles fans. And their Bills neighbors were just sitting there in shock.

While his friend was taking a calmer approach, Chisholm went ALL out and actually reminded me of why I used to love that bat-ish crazy fan base (this was pre-rigging against my Miami Dolphins). Chisholm started flapping his arms like wings and screaming like a lunatic. And then … to cap it all off … my man got a hold of an inflatable Bills mascot and, well, started humping the damn thing.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biglip Alex Chisholm (@biglipmia)

So Philly. So, so Philly. And of course, South Florida would have one of the cool Eagles fans.