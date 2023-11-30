Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller After Alleged Assault On Pregnant Woman

Police have issued an arrested warrant in Dallas for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman, according to NFL.com. The news has been confirmed by the Dallas Police Department.

Officers responded to a call that had to do with a major disturbance Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. CT, with a preliminary investigation having Miller and a woman getting into a verbal altercation, eventually leading to Miller allegedly assaulting her, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Hilariously Blames ‘Rich, White Billionaire’ Prejudice For His 2014 Arrest)

Miller fled the scene before police showed up, according to authorities. The woman wasn’t taken to a hospital, however, she did undergo treatment for injuries that have been classified as minor. The investigation remains open, per the outlet.

As of Thursday morning, Miller is not listed in the records of Dallas County jail, according to ESPN.

Von Miller’s longtime girlfriend, who is pregnant, accused him of assaulting her Wednesday while at their home in Dallas, per @wfaa An arrest warrant has been issued on a charge of assaulting a pregnant person More here: https://t.co/X6WpGG3aqs pic.twitter.com/LePpHllSEL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2023

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” said the Buffalo Bills in a statement, per ESPN.

Back in 2022, Miller signed with Buffalo on a six-year, $120 million deal. With the franchise, Miller has played a total of 19 games, including eight in the 2023 campaign coming off an injured right ACL. Here in Week 13, the Bills are on a bye week.