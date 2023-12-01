Alien ‘Bodies’ Contain Large Amounts Of Unknown DNA

A news report Thursday detailed how the “bodies” of two “aliens” uncovered in Peru were found to have 30 percent “non-human” DNA.

The “alien bodies” — stop laughing — first went viral back in September when they were “revealed” to the world in Mexico’s first ever congressional hearing on UFOs and extraterrestrial life. They were brought in by UFO enthusiast Jose Jamie Maussan, who now claims at least 30 percent of their genetic material is not from any known species on Earth, according to KTLA.

A slew of Mexican researchers stood alongside Maussan as he testified that the DNA data was “authentic,” but did not really explain what the other 70 percent of the aliens were made of.

“This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner,” he said in a transcript shared by the Daily Star. “We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known specimens on our planet.”

The bodies were found in diatom mines near Cusco, Peru, not far from the iconic heritage site at Machu Picchu. Apparently, after they were found, they were “transformed into fossilized mummies,” Maussan noted.

Okay, so, obviously I am skeptical as heck about these bodies. Everyone is. But we must remember that almost all paradigm-shifting scientific discoveries take years to become accepted by the mainstream and general public. (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

And unlike all of the people who testify before the U.S. Congress on UFOs, at least Maussan brought some physical evidence to back-up his claims. San Luis Gonzaga National University anthropologist Roger Zuniga even put his professional career on the line, saying that the bodies were real.

Once someone like David Grusch or Blink-182’s Tom Delonge shows me the physical evidence to back up their claims, I might start taking them slightly more seriously. Until then, the “alien bodies” are as close as we’ll get, but they sure ain’t convincing.