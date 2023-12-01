Famous ‘Cash Me Outside’ Influencer Reveals Major Life News

Bhad Bhabie, the famous “cash me outside” girl from the “Dr. Phil” show, took to social media on Friday to announce that she is expecting her first child.

The 20-year-old announced her pregnancy by flaunting two mirror selfies that showcased her baby bump, and opted not to include any caption at all. She wore a pair of grey sweatpants and a tight white t-shirt that fully accentuated her belly, but didn’t offer her 15.9 million followers any additional information about her pregnancy.

The baby’s father is Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn, according to People.

It is not clear how far along she is, or if the pregnancy itself was planned. She made no mention of her pregnancy leading up to the post that stunned her fans.

The influencer was notably absent from social media for some time, before she returned to wish Le Vaughn a happy birthday, Nov. 11. She had previously noted that she was stepping away from social media to put the focus on her mental health, People noted.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, first rose to fame as a troubled teen when she appeared on a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil alongside her mother. She quickly turned her 15 minutes of fame into a lucrative career by becoming known for her catchphrase. She began recording music and explored a number of career opportunities that resulted from her near-instant rise to fame. (RELATED: Paris Hilton Secretly Welcomes Another Baby To Her Family)

Fans were quick to comment on her pregnancy post, offering up a mixed bag of messages. Many fans wished her well and sent congratulatory notes, while others were more critical of her character and felt she was too young to be a mom.