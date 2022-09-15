The Most Unexpected Star Is Set To Speak At Oxford

Danielle Bregoli, known to fans by her moniker “Bhad Bhabie,” became known for her wild antics and unruly behavior when she first appeared on the Dr. Phil show in Sept. 2016 before rising to fame as an artist. She is now scheduled to speak to students at Oxford Union.

Bhad Bhabie portrays herself as a rough-and-tough rapper and social media personality. She gained worldwide attention when she and her mother made an appearance on “Dr. Phil” to discuss her behavioral issues. Her mom had reached out for assistance after Bhad Bhabie presented criminal tendencies and troubling behavior, according to The Sun.

Bhad Bhabie has already proven she’s all about her business, and now she’s been invited to drop some wisdom at Oxford University! https://t.co/imI4jdVTKp — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2022

While the episode was being taped, the troubled girl proceeded to steal a car belonging to one of Dr. Phil’s crew members, according to The Sun. Six years later, she has been invited to speak at what is arguably the world’s most prestigious debating society, TMZ reports

This honor of speaking at the Oxford Union has previously been extended to U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, along with the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa. Other notable figures to speak at the Union’s podium include Malcolm X, Albert Einstein and Sir Elton John, according to TMZ.

The Oxford Union’s president sent a personal invitation to Bhad Bhabie requesting her attendance. “It would be an honour to welcome you to continue this fine tradition,” the invitation read, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Bhad Bhabie Buys Massive Mansion In Florida For $6.1 Million)

Bhad Bhabie is a shocking choice to stand in this highly respected position, especially considering that Bhad Bhabie’s claim to fame initiated with the now-infamous line she spoke on Dr. Phil’s show,“Cash me ousside, how bout dah?” which became a popular meme used to challenge someone to a physical fight to resolve a disagreement.

Bhad Bhabie went on to forge a career in rap as well as a very lucrative OnlyFans page, which has led to nearly $50 million in profits for the young star, after her troubled teen moment on Dr. Phil went viral, according to TMZ.

Her Oxford podium speech will take place in November and will be available for viewing on YouTube.