Global Elites Take Climate Propaganda To A Whole New Level

The United Nations’ 28th annual climate summit kicked off Thursday in Dubai. While President Joe Biden did not turn out this year, another aging fool decided to make an appearance. When it comes to the climate scam, King Charles III is the one you have to worry about.

The UN Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (better known as COP28), is about as much of a jumbled mish-mash of priorities as its name suggests.

After seemingly endless administrative nonsense, the world will hear from technocrats hellbent on “fast tracking the energy transition and slashing emissions before 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5° C (2.7° F) above pre-industrial levels.” This won’t be cheap — “delivering on finance” means keeping “old promises” to “developing countries;” in other words, a massive wealth transfer from America to the rest of the world. And of course, “gender” and “inclusivity” must be taken into account.

Got that? Your kids will have to adapt to a lower standard of living because Western elites want to save Indonesian ladies from the weather. (RELATED: JASON ISAAC: The U.N.’s Crusade Against Misinformation Is Pure Climate Hypocrisy)

The King joins world leaders at the Opening Ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit for #COP28. pic.twitter.com/JpYlEqD051 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 1, 2023

What’s meant to be a very serious convention of experts and global leaders is, in reality, a veritable schmooze-fest of who’s who. Leaders throughout the West will all show their faces. John Kerry will represent the U.S., while billionaires, activists and “spiritual leaders” will all make appearances of their own. Middle Eastern royalty, enjoying home court advantage, are set to turn out in force. And naturally, the list would be incomplete without the real stars – the Hollywood actors who inevitably pop up at the event every year.

Does anyone really believe that most of the attendees care about climate change as anything more than just a vanity project? Hell no. They’re there to mingle, get good press and hopefully earn some concessions from self-flagellating Western leaders.

The name that stands out most however, is King Charles of the United Kingdom. He delivered the opening address Friday morning, in which he called for “genuine transformational action” in such hysterical terms that even Greta Thunberg would’ve blushed.

“Some important progress has been made but it worries me greatly that we remain so dreadfully far off track,” he said, warning we are heading “into dangerous uncharted territory.”

He ran through a series of natural disasters over the past year in an effort to reinforce the debunked left-wing talking point about climate change causing more frequent and severe weather events. “We are carrying out a vast, frightening experiment of changing every ecological condition all at once as a pace that far outstrips nature’s ability to cope,” he said, adding that the “hope of the world” lies with the people at the conference. (RELATED: Biden Admin Pledges Millions To International ‘Climate Reparations’ Fund)

“In 2050, our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or didn’t do. So if we act together to safeguard our precious planet, the welfare of all our people will surely follow.” – His Majesty King Charles III… pic.twitter.com/IewOageYtK — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) December 1, 2023

“In 2050, our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or didn’t do,” he said. “The Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth,” he concluded, in an apparent attempt to make his pagan ancestors proud.

King Charles is no newcomer to the climate scene. Climate change has long been a pet project for the British royal — even back when the official propaganda term was still global warming. Since 1970, when he gave his first speech on the “horrifying effects of pollution” at a conference in Cardiff, he has been a true believer. Of course, this has earned him gushing plaudits from the corporate press over the years. Some even go as far as to dub him the “Climate King.”

Devotion to faddish causes is one thing as a young celebrity-royal, but the shameless activism should cease once you take on ancient institution that is the British monarchy. It’s impossible to imagine the stalwart Queen Elizabeth II — a beacon of duty over all — showing up to hob-knob and catastrophize at a glitzy UN climate event. Lending the authority of the Crown to a contentious political cause weakens it by fracturing its raison d’être. Is the ceremonial role of monarch to preserve the past and the unified identity of the British people? Or does it exist to build a brave new future? While Elizabeth embodied the former, Charles seems to prefer the latter.

As the Guardian points out, Charles’ “dotty environmental views” that the public scoffed at in 1970 have since gone “mainstream.” Fifty years ago, his opening remarks would have been seen as a dereliction of duty, wading into a political cause du jour. Now it is seen more often as a neutral, default response to the incontestable reality of climate change. But has he shifted the culture, or does he merely reflect it?

Well, both. Elites have drastically shifted the Overton window on climate over the past several decades. “Global warming” became “climate change” which has now become the “climate crisis.” Governments all consolidated around the artificial consensus and sidelined any dissenting voices. Climate alarmism does in fact represent the mainstream, a way not just to denote one’s seriousness and respectability but moral conviction as well.

While this is expected from more pedestrian elites vying for their self-interest under the Green Revolution, the Crown is meant to stand above quotidian politics. Political causes come and go, but the Crown exists to ensure that British history, traditions and values continue on forever. On the one hand, climate catastrophism has come to be seen as such an intrinsic part of the national interest that it would appear to be a dereliction of duty for Charles to ignore it. But on the other, he perhaps does more than anyone else to add neutral legitimacy to the hysteria by throwing the full weight of the monarchy behind it.

By assimilating the fight against climate change into his royal duties, Charles reinforces the idea that climate activism is apolitical — a mere extension of preserving the Commonwealth, updated for modern times. But his existential framing undermines his own authority. What use is there being king if there soon will be no kingdom left? His duty to the Commonwealth, its history and peoples, all get subordinated to the dubious new religion around climate change.

Brits should take what Charles has to say with a hefty dose of salt. He is no benevolent monarch — he’s a silly politician with a crown.