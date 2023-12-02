Police Say Pet ‘Wolf-Hybrid’ Killed 3-Month-Old Baby In Alabama

A three-month-old baby was fatally attacked by a pet wolf hybrid belonging to a family in Alabama, authorities said in a social media post.

Authorities responded to a call reporting an animal attack at a residence Thursday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency personnel, including deputies, firefighters and animal control officers, rushed to the scene. The baby was quickly transported to Grandview Medical Center by emergency personnel, according to CBS News. However, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the attack. (RELATED: Wolf Pack Kills Two Pet Dogs In Two Days)

“The animal is described as a wolf-hybrid and was reportedly kept as a pet by the family of the infant,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The animal was euthanized at the scene by an area Vet, at the request of law enforcement, and has been transported to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory in Auburn for further examination and investigation.”

“It’s been confirmed that one of our children here in Chelsea was killed by an exotic family pet and succumbed to their injuries yesterday afternoon after being taken to the hospital by Chelsea Fire & Rescue,” Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said in a statement shared on social media. “We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event. We lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts. No further details are available at this time.”