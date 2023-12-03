‘Buttcheek Hit Inbounds’: NFL Referee Doesn’t Give A Single Damn And Gets Straight To The Point

Normally, I’m not too fond of referees, but this guy’s a bit of a G.

A lot of times, fans in the NFL get a shade of confusion when a conversation is on about what exactly qualifies as a “catch” to the shield, and when there’s some in-action questions that have brewed, referees are ZERO help .. until Sunday.

Referee John Hussey kept it absolutely real with everybody during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, explaining to everyone why exactly Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore made the completion on a long pass against the Rams. (RELATED: Yikes! NFL Sideline Official Suffers Absolutely Horrific Leg Injury After Being Smashed By Saints’ Alvin Kamara)

In the first half, Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco threw a bomb down the sideline and ended up hitting Moore. The play was ruled a catch by referees, but Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay didn’t agree with the zebras and decided to challenge the play.

It was quite a close one, however, it appeared that Moore did in fact land his behind (yes, that behind) inbounds before the rest of his body flew out of bounds. Oh, excuse me, “buttcheek” in the words of Hussey.

WATCH:

pause… ain’t no way we heard this right 🤣 1 cheek = 2 feet pic.twitter.com/f3wfKk0fit — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 3, 2023

Oh, and that wasn’t the only unique thing that came from this game … you also had this happen:

is that the bite of 87 pic.twitter.com/OxeG1S8tEv — alex (@highlightheaven) December 3, 2023

But shoutout to John Hussey though for being one of the few … very few … cool referees in the NFL.

Your service (and transparency) is appreciated.