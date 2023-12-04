When It Rains, It Pours: Deion Sanders And Fiancée Tracey Edmonds Announce Separation After 10 Years

Damn, Deion … just damn.

Deion Sanders and his fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, made the announcement Sunday that the couple has separated and broken off their four-year engagement.

Putting out a joint statement on Edmonds’ Instagram, Sanders and his longtime partner said that the decision for the pair to split was mutual. (RELATED: Donald Trump Hilariously Blames Ron DeSantis For Florida State Not Making College Football Playoff)

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” the post reads.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

What a rough past couple of months it’s been for Deion Sanders.

Things were aces for the Colorado Buffaloes when the season first started, kicking off things with an undefeated 3-0 start, but since then it’s been a complete crap-show for Coach Prime.

The Buffs ended the season at 4-8 (which isn’t good enough to qualify for a bowl, so the campaign is over), went on a six-game losing streak to close out the campaign, and then as soon as Deion gets into the offseason to be able to catch a breath and start getting prepared for next year … this happens, a separation from his fiancée of 10 years.

Rough, just rough. I feel for you, Prime. Stay strong, king.