Former Disney Star Vanessa Hudgens Marries Pro Baseball Player: REPORT

Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens reportedly married professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico on Saturday.

The lovebirds were married on the beach in Tulum, and their nuptials were confirmed by sources close to the situation, according to People. Rumors of the wedding began to circulate when a photos of Hudgens wearing a casual white dress while posing on the beach began making their rounds on social media.

Vanessa Hudgens & husband Cole Tucker hit the beach in Tulum, Mexico. – December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/MX7Ht3a0YJ — Team Hudgens (@TeamHudgensNYC) December 4, 2023

Fellow “High School Musical” castmate Monique Coleman also fueled wedding rumors when she posted an Instagram story showing her tropical surroundings in Tulum, People reported.

Hudgens and Tucker — who has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies and is currently a free agent — were first romantically linked in Nov. 2020, when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. It wasn’t long before they took things to the next level by announcing their engagement in in February.

The couple met in a Zoom meditation group, where they immediately hit it off, according to People. During a May 2021 interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Hudgens spoke about the day she first laid eyes on Tucker.

“I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?'” Hudgens said. “I found him, and we started talking.” (RELATED: Adele Seemingly Confirms She Secretly Got Married)

At this time, it remains unclear how many people attended the wedding and who made the guest list.