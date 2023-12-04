Karine Dodges Question On Latest Hunter Biden Business Report

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a question about the latest House Oversight Committee report which showed that Hunter Biden sent monthly payments to President Joe Biden from the bank account he used to receive money from Chinese business associates.

House Oversight Committee James Comer on Monday released subpoenaed bank records which show that Hunter Biden used Owasco P.C., which he used to receive payments from China, to send his father direct, monthly payments. More than three hours after the report was published, Jean-Pierre said she had not seen it when asked if Biden accepted such payments.

“Did the president accept payment? And why would there be such an arrangement if they were never in business together or if there was a wall of separation, [inaudible] the president has previously said?” Real Clear Politics White House correspondent Phil Wegmann asked.

“I have to clear with you, I have not seen that report so I would have to refer you to my colleagues over at the White House counsel’s office on that particular question,” Jean-Pierre said as she closed her binder and then ended the Monday press briefing.

Comer noted that the payments Hunter sent his dad were not from his personal account, but instead from an “account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world.” Hunter’s payments to his father took place in September 2018, the House Oversight Committee report shows.

“Today, the House Oversight Committee is releasing subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world,” Comer said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

“Payments from Hunter’s business entity to Joe Biden are now part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes,” Comer continued. (RELATED: House Republicans Launch Website With Everything You Need To Know About The Biden Impeachment Inquiry)

Throughout their impeachment inquiry and investigations into President Joe Biden, Comer alongside the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith have found that over five years of time the Biden family and its business partners received more than $24 million from foreign sources, according to a September House memo.