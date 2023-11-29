House Republicans Launch Website With Everything You Need To Know About The Biden Impeachment Inquiry

House Republicans launched a new website Wednesday with all things related to the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry.

GOP.gov/Bidenimpeachmentinquiry , the impeachment inquiry website, highlights the House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight Committees’ findings related to the Biden family’s foreign business enterprise. Fox News first reported the launch of the website. (RELATED: Joe Biden Aides, Democratic Operatives Reportedly Divided On Hunter Biden’s Legal Strategy)

House Republicans’ new website provides users with updates on the impeachment inquiry and the latest findings, such as the Oversight Committee’s bank records showing how $40,000 of funds originating from China landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in September 2017.

The $40,000 check from Sara Biden, Joe Biden’s sister-in-law, is classified as a loan repayment. The White House has said the check was for a loan Joe Biden sent to his brother James Biden.

The website also displays a timeline of the Biden family’s alleged “influence peddling” on behalf of foreign governments and a timeline of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Two IRS whistleblowers testified to the Ways and Means Committee in May and June accusing Department of Justice (DOJ) officials of giving Hunter Biden special treatment during the case. The Ways and Means Committee released a trove of documents in September substantiating the IRS whistleblower testimony. (RELATED: Witness Testimony Confirms Key Allegations Made By IRS Whistleblowers In Hunter Biden Tax Case)

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, special counsel on the Hunter Biden case, and additional DOJ officials have testified to the House Judiciary Committee about their conduct during the Hunter Biden investigation. Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges and pleaded not guilty to the alleged gun offenses in October.

Biden family members and their business associates received more than $24 million from foreign sources over a five-year period, according to a September House memo released ahead of the first impeachment inquiry hearing. Comer subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden’s bank records after the hearing concluded.

Devon Archer, a former friend and business associate of Hunter Biden, testified in July about how Joe Biden spoke with his son’s business partners on roughly 20 occasions.

Archer also discussed how the Biden family “brand” operated to protect Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings from scrutiny. Burisma paid Hunter Biden over $80,000 per month as a member of its board, according to bank records released in August by the Oversight Committee.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden on Nov. 8 to appear for closed-door depositions. Former Hunter Biden business associates who played key roles in the foreign business enterprise were also subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden countered with an offer Tuesday to testify publicly and not behind closed doors, which Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer rejected.

Comer said in a statement Tuesday he believes Hunter Biden should appear for a deposition behind closed doors and testify publicly.