Hunter Biden Sent Direct Monthly Payments To Joe Biden From Bank Account For Chinese Money, Comer Reveals

Hunter Biden sent his father, President Joe Biden, monthly payments from the bank account he used to receive money from Chinese business associates, newly released bank records show.

House Oversight Committee James Comer shared a video Monday on Twitter revealing redacted bank records containing direct payments to Joe Biden from Hunter Biden’s Owasco P.C. bank account. (RELATED: ‘Coordinated Campaign’: Jim Jordan And James Comer Deliver Scathing Fact Check To Hunter Biden’s Attorney)

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco P.C., made DIRECT monthly payments to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer explains 👇 pic.twitter.com/7bXyGYmWVZ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 4, 2023

“Today, the House Oversight Committee is releasing subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world,” Comer says in the video. The payments appear to have taken place beginning in September 2018, the bank records show.

“Payments from Hunter’s business entity to Joe Biden are now part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes.”

REDACTED BANK RECORDS:

Comer subpoenaed Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden’s personal and business records in late September after the first impeachment inquiry hearing for President Biden. He released bank records Nov. 1 showing how funds originating in China resulted in a $40,000 check to Joe Biden in September 2017. (RELATED: Biden White House Sends Democrats Fresh Impeachment Inquiry Talking Points)

A Chinese firm sent $5 million to Hunter Biden’s firm Hudson West III in August 2017, shortly after he established the business entity with a Chinese business associate. Hunter Biden proceeded to wire $400,000 to his Owasco P.C. account and over $130,000 to another one of his corporate accounts, according to the bank records.

Next, Hunter Biden provided $150,000 to the Lion Hall Group, James Biden and his wife Sara Biden’s business account. James Biden and Sara Biden put $50,000 into their personal account and then sent a $40,000 check to Joe Biden, the bank records show.

The check to Joe Biden is classified as a loan repayment and the White House has said repeatedly the check was for the purpose of paying off a loan. A bank investigator later flagged the money sent to Hudson West III and redirected to Owasco P.C., according to an email Comer disclosed on Nov. 29.

Hunter Biden made just under $1 million from the Hudson West III arrangement in 2017, according to his failed guilty plea deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) for two tax misdemeanors. He admitted in court to making money from the Hudson West III arrangement and direct payments from Chinese infrastructure company CEFC before his plea deal imploded. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Said He Was ‘Office Mates’ With Joe Biden And A Chinese Business Associate, Emails Show)

Special counsel David Weiss continues to scrutinize Biden’s taxes and reportedly subpoenaed James Biden with assistance from a California grand jury. (RELATED: Joe Biden Aides, Democratic Operatives Reportedly Divided On Hunter Biden’s Legal Strategy)

Comer subpoenaed Hunter Biden and James Biden in November to have them appear before the Oversight Committee for closed-door depositions. James Biden “signaled” his cooperation with the Oversight Committee’s subpoena, Comer said in November.

Abbe D. Lowell, Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, countered with an offer for Hunter Biden to skip the deposition and testify publicly instead. Comer rejected Lowell’s offer and demanded Hunter Biden appear for the deposition before he testifies in a public setting.

Comer is also seeking depositions from multiple former business associates of Hunter Biden’s, including Rob Walker, a business associate who received and distributed $3 million of payments from Chinese business associates, according to bank records released in March. (RELATED: House Republicans Launch Website With Everything You Need To Know About The Biden Impeachment Inquiry)

Over a period of three months in spring 2017, Walker wired incremental payments to Owasco P.C. and other Biden family bank accounts, the documents show.

Walker told the FBI Joe Biden met with his son’s Chinese business associates at least once after his vice presidency concluded, according to a transcript of Walker’s December 2020 interview with federal agents. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden falsely stated his son never received money from China.

“There is not a single financial transaction between President Biden and his son related to or involving any of Hunter Biden’s business ventures or prior private commercial dealings,” Hunter Biden’s legal team said in a recent memo, according to the Washington Post.

“Hunter Biden’s business transactions were legitimate and well-documented in written agreements, and transactions legally tracked in his businesses’ bank statements.”

Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith are leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. So far, investigators have uncovered more than $24 million received by the Biden family and its business associates from foreign sources over a five year period.

House Republicans are weighing a floor vote on the impeachment inquiry to expand its scope.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report.