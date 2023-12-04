Michael B. Jordan Slams His Ferrari Into Parked Car: REPORT

Famous actor Michael B. Jordan reportedly slammed his Ferrari into a parked car Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called in to investigate the matter when the “Black Panther” actor’s Ferrari smashed into a Kia that was parked on the side of the road, according to TMZ. Police reportedly found no signs of intoxication or impairment and didn’t require Jordan to do a field sobriety test on the scene. The collision took place at approximately 11:30 pm in Hollywood.

Jordan was driving a blue Ferrari, and video footage of the aftermath of the crowd gave fans a general idea of the high speeds he must have been traveling at, to sustain that much vehicular damage. One of the tires of his Ferrari came right off and was positioned several feet away from where the actor’s car came to a stop, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

There was visible front end and passenger side damage on Jordan’s car.

Video footage of the incident also showed significant damage to the back-end of the parked blue Kia, as well as extensive damage to the side of that car, as well.

Law enforcement sources said the police on-scene asked “What happened?” but the “Creed” actor didn’t provide any sort of explanation for the crash at the time.

Jordan could be seen walking around on-scene. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time, according to TMZ. The damage was limited to Jordan’s Ferrari and the Kia that was hit by his vehicle. No additional damages to property were reported. (RELATED: Jake Paul Breaks $421,000 Ferrari The Day He Bought it)

Police instructed Jordan to fill out a police report online to document the incident.

The actor has not publicly addressed this matter.