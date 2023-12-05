Nick Saban’s Phone Number Leaks With Livid College Football Fans Hammering Him With ‘Every Name In The Book’

Needless to say, people ain’t happy about the College Football Playoff.

And that’s quite evident with Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s phone number leaking out, leading to the seven-time national champion having to deal with being called “every name in the book” by outright livid college football fans.

After taking out Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Crimson Tide managed to sneak into the College Football Playoff after the NCAA royally screwed Florida State. The extraordinary luck (and some would say rigging) has led to an incredible backlash against the NCAA, CFP committee and Alabama themselves. (RELATED: When It Rains, It Pours: Deion Sanders And Fiancée Tracey Edmonds Announce Separation After 10 Years)

Despite Florida State being a crisp undefeated 13-0 and winning the ACC championship, the dominant Power Five school was replaced with the one-loss Crimson Tide, who had a number of struggles on their schedule including barely beating small school University of South Florida, 17-3. Well, the nonsensical behavior from the committee has led to an uproar from college football fans, including a large number of them who got a hold of Saban’s digits and absolutely let him have it.

“I’ve had probably over 250 anonymous callers today, calling me every name in the book, talking about how we shouldn’t be in the playoff. So we still have naysayers out there. We still have players who don’t believe in us,” said Saban during the Tide’s banquet Sunday, according to TideIllustrated.

Nick Saban’s phone number leaked, and he’s getting plenty of vulgar phone calls from fans upset the Crimson Tide are in the playoff. What would you say if you could get Saban on the phone? DETAILS: https://t.co/fgbo8ATRgd pic.twitter.com/ytjY1qzrid — OutKick (@Outkick) December 5, 2023

America obviously isn’t happy with Florida State getting screwed over, and I don’t blame ’em.