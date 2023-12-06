‘Such A B*tch’: Actress Says Working With Famous Actor On Christmas Series Was Her ‘Truly Single Worst Experience’

Famous actress Casey Wilson called out Tim Allen as being the worst co-star she has ever worked with, during a recent episode of her “Bitch Sesh” podcast.

Wilson, best known for her roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “Happy Endings,” guest starred in the show’s pilot episode, aired on Nov. 22, and came forward with a list of grievances against her co-star on “The Santa Clauses.”

“Tim Allen was such a bitch. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” she said, according to Variety.

Wilson said she had kept quiet about her experience with Allen out of respect for her friend, who happened to be a producer on the show.

She then explained what it was like for her to work alongside the famous comedian and actor.

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” she explained.

“I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him,” she said.

“[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines,'” Wilson said, according to Variety.

She went on to say that his behavior was noted by others on set as well and recalled that “everybody was walking on egg shells” and “looked frantic” when Allen was present.

“When he was done, he was so fucking rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable,” she said. (RELATED: Salma Hayek Dishes The Dirt On Her New Christmas Movie With A Transgender Plotline)

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out,” she recalled, according to Variety.

“People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a bitch,” she said.

Ironically, Wilson said a crew member whipped past her at one point and said, “You’re seeing him on a good day.”