‘No, No, You Keep Saying That’: CNBC Host Cuts Off Liz Warren Mid-Dodge On BLM/Hamas Question

CNBC’s Joe Kernen cut off Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday after she tried to dodge a question on Black Lives Matter and Hamas.

Warren first weighed in on the testimony from presidents at universities, including Harvard, who said calling for the genocide of Jews was within the code of conduct and permissible.

“Advocating for genocide is fundamentally wrong. Full stop,” Warren said. “We just can’t have this.”

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin, who is Jewish, said the “progressive left” typically tries to defend “marginalized communities and minorities, but when it comes to this, for some reason, it doesn’t seem to be resonating in the same way.”

“There’s no place for antisemitism on our college campuses or anywhere in our country. There’s no place for anti-Palestinian sentiment on our campuses or anywhere else in our country. Hate is wrong. Calling out a group and hate all attached to a single group is wrong.”



“What did they learn in colleges, Senator, that allowed them to think that if it’s leveled at Jewish people it’s okay?” Kernen interrupted.

“It’s not,” Warren said.

“The same people that were marching with Black Lives Matter, are now the ones, some of them, that would go to the mat every day and be out everyday marching for that, are now some of the people saying genocide to the Jews,” Kernen jumped in. “How did that happen on liberal college campuses?”

“Calling for genocide is wrong —” Warren said.

“No, no, you keep saying that. I understand that, but it came from somewhere. You don’t think the progressive left has any culpability in driving us to this point right now, Senator?” (RELATED: Ivy League Presidents Invoked Free Speech To Defend Anti-Jewish Protests, Here’s How They’ve Treated Conservatives)

“I think that what has happened is that people feel the pain of the Middle East and they feel it on both sides very personally. I talk to Israelis who have family members that they have lost, family members who were taken hostage. I’ve held people when they have cried. I have also talked with Palestinians who are frantically searching for family members from a distance, searching for family members in Gaza. This is something that people are feeling here. And for that to give rise to hatred of a whole group is wrong. And we need to fight back against it. It is so important at this moment to say that we can disagree with each other. We can argue with each other about the appropriate policies for the United States —”

Ross Sorkin cut in to ask a final question whether the university leaders should still be in their positions following their comments. Warren said the presidents stated the calls for genocide were “wrong” and claimed it was a “real problem.”

The presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology testified before Congress Tuesday and dodged questions on whether they would hold students and applicants accountable for antisemitic speech.

The White House and several prominent conservatives have spoken out against the university presidents’ comments, with White House spokesman Andrew Bates calling the comments “dangerous and revolting.”