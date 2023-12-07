No. 2-Ranked High School Basketball Recruit Dylan Harper Shockingly Commits To Rutgers

I’ve got three letters for ya … N-I-L. And another three: N-Y-C.

Dylan Harper, who is a five-star high school basketball recruit and the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr., has announced that he is committing to Rutgers University in an absolute shocker.

ESPN first reported Harper’s decision to become a Scarlet Knight, and then later Wednesday, he officially announced his commitment at the New York City office of Fanatics. Harper is also finalizing the details of an NIL deal with Fanatics. (RELATED: ‘Somebody Has Got To Get A Hold Of Him’: Charles Barkley Throws Brutally Honest Criticism At Zion Williamson)

Out of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), Harper is listed as the Class of 2024’s No. 2 prospect, according to ESPN. He’s decided to stay in the state of New Jersey to play for head coach Steve Pikiell.

Rutgers previously made another power move, getting a commitment from Ace Bailey (Powder Springs, GA) — who is the No. 3 overall prospect in ESPN’s rankings.

WATCH:

The moment Dylan Harper told the world he had committed to Rutgers pic.twitter.com/wvWlLAIvDJ — ScarletNation.com (@RUscarletnation) December 6, 2023

I get that Dylan Harper is from New Jersey, and I get that his brother played for Rutgers, but you can’t tell me that Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) wasn’t involved here. How else do you explain the Ace Bailey signing?

And it’s no shocker that Rutgers has this kind of money attached to them. After all, they’re only around 45 minutes from New York City and considered a part of the metropolitan area (just ask the Big Ten’s marketing).

Money, New York City, those swagged out red jerseys … I find this to be a grade A decision by Dylan Harper.