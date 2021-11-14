Editorial

Fans Loudly Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During The Indiana/Rutgers Game

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Fans at the Indiana/Rutgers game made it clear Saturday they’re not big fans of President Joe Biden.

In a video tweeted by Old Row Sports, fans at the blowout loss for the Hoosiers loudly chanted “F**k Joe Biden,” and it’s just the latest event in America to see the chant make an appearance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times at this point. The “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants aren’t ending at any point in the near future.

In fact, they seem to be only growing in popularity as fans revolt against the idea of being told what to do.

In 2020, most stadiums were empty and concerts were canceled. Now, it’s 2021, stadiums and concerts are packed and fans are pushing back against the idea that we need to be babysat by elected officials.

That’s what the chants represent, and that’s why people continue to do them.

We’ll see if the chants slow down at all in the future, but I’d bet a lot that they only continue to become more and more popular as the college football season winds down.