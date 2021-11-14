Fans Loudly Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During The Indiana/Rutgers Game

Fans at the Indiana/Rutgers game made it clear Saturday they’re not big fans of President Joe Biden.

In a video tweeted by Old Row Sports, fans at the blowout loss for the Hoosiers loudly chanted “F**k Joe Biden,” and it’s just the latest event in America to see the chant make an appearance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Turns out the guys stripping at the Indiana game are also based af 😂 #FJB @OldrowIndiana pic.twitter.com/BslzaWkMUm — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 13, 2021

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times at this point. The “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants aren’t ending at any point in the near future.

In fact, they seem to be only growing in popularity as fans revolt against the idea of being told what to do.

“F**k Joe Biden” chants continue to sweep across America, and the media continues to pretend like it’s not happening. Well, I’m not going to pretend it’s not happening. I live in reality, and the reality of the situation is sports fans don’t like Biden. pic.twitter.com/EAIq0JqxZH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

In 2020, most stadiums were empty and concerts were canceled. Now, it’s 2021, stadiums and concerts are packed and fans are pushing back against the idea that we need to be babysat by elected officials.

That’s what the chants represent, and that’s why people continue to do them.

“F**k Joe Biden” chants continue to sweep across America, but the media won’t cover them in order to protect Biden. Well, I’m not afraid to speak the truth. The chants are here, and they’re not leaving! pic.twitter.com/TJtGcK1fpI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

We’ll see if the chants slow down at all in the future, but I’d bet a lot that they only continue to become more and more popular as the college football season winds down.