Soros Group Dumped $175,000 Into Organization Tied To Biden’s Iran Envoy Being Investigated By Feds

One of George Soros’ philanthropic arms made a six-figure donation to a Middle Eastern policy institute linked to a Biden official currently under investigation by the FBI.

United States Special Envoy to Iran Rob Malley, who is listed as a senior adviser to The U.S. Middle East Project (USMEP), was placed on leave by the State Department in June, and is now being investigated by the FBI over concerns regarding his handling of classified material, according to multiple reports. USMEP received $175,000 from George Soros’ Foundation to Promote Open Society in 2022, while Malley was serving as special envoy. The group had previously received roughly $500,000 from Soros’ network over the past few years.

Malley, who joined the State Department in January 2021, also served on the USMEP’s international board but is “currently not serving on the Board given new government commitments,” according to his bio on USMEP’s website. (RELATED: Iran Working To Infiltrate US Policy By Recruiting Western Official, Academics: REPORT)

USMEP focuses on providing policy analysis regarding “the situation in Palestine-Israel, as well as broader dynamics and conflicts in MENA/West Asia and how those interact with the shifting terrain of global geopolitics.”

Daniel Levy, the group’s president, co-wrote an October essay accusing Israel of being an apartheid state and using “genocidal” language.

Malley’s time at the State Department was marred by controversy.

The State Department informed Malley on April 21 that his security clearance had been revoked and that he was under internal investigation, according to Semafor. In July, sources told CBS News that the FBI was also investigating Malley for his handling of classified materials.

Two of Malley’s top aides have ties to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, according to Semafor.

Pentagon official Ariane Tabatabai, who previously worked as a diplomat under Malley, and Ali Vaez, described as “a close protégé of Robert Malley’s” are included on a list maintained by the Iranian government of experts sympathetic to Iran. Iran called the collection of individuals the “Iran Experts Initiative.”

Malley also met with Hamas leaders in 2008 in a move that ultimately got him fired from the Obama campaign.

USMEP, the State Department and the Open Society Foundations did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

