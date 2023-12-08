Sophie Turner Shows Off New Romance With Perry John Dickinson Pearson Amid Divorce With Joe Jonas

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner appeared to show off her new romance by packing on the PDA during a stroll with aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson, the Daily Mail reported.

Turner and Pearson were spotted kissing passionately in Paris in late October, but the pair’s December sighting included far more PDA and hand-holding in front of the cameras, seemingly a blatant declaration of their new relationship status, according to the Daily Mail. The couple were spotted locking lips frequently during a morning stroll. Pearson is the heir to a $270 million family fortune, according to Page Six.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson in London. pic.twitter.com/76h686cZTj — 21 (@21metgala) December 8, 2023

It is unclear how the pair first met or how they have officially been a couple.

Pearson is the heir to a county in Sussex called the 4th Viscount Cowdray. He formerly dated King Charles III’s goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Pearson lives in Chelsea and works as the director of a property development company in London, according to Tatler. He’s also the ambassador to the Le Chameau boot company and is slated to inherit the Pearson empire, considered to be the world’s biggest education and publishing company, according to Page Six. Turner’s net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sophie Turner confirms her romance with aristocrat and media empire heir Peregrine Pearson – dubbed Britain’s ‘most eligible bachelor’ – as they kiss amid her divorce from Joe Jonas https://t.co/mgxbdIL4CY pic.twitter.com/M1cg2abH25 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 8, 2023

The famous actress hasn’t mentioned anything about her flourishing relationship with Pearson on her social media outlets, but paparazzi pictures appear to tell the story fans need to hear, the Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas In An Attempt To Return Their Children To England)

Sophie Turner was married to Joe Jonas for four years, but the couple separated after he filed for divorce in September.

Their custody arrangement made headlines for weeks, as the former couple battled one another over time spent with their children.